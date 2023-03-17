Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CFO Paul J. Mellett Sells 10,440 Shares

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ENTA stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. 688,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,619. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

