Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Sells $618,966.25 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. 688,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,619. The stock has a market cap of $879.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

