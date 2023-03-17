Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Encore Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.12. 156,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.47. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after buying an additional 399,793 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,623,000 after purchasing an additional 355,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 721,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,125,000 after purchasing an additional 229,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,468,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 84.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.