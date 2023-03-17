Enegra (EGX) (EGX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $909,745.08

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion and $909,745.08 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $194.52 or 0.00710379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 193.54440643 USD and is up 6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,531,497.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

