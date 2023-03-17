Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 120,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 84,330 shares.The stock last traded at $5.65 and had previously closed at $5.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFXT. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,650,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.