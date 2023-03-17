Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 120,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 84,330 shares.The stock last traded at $5.65 and had previously closed at $5.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on EFXT. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Enerflex Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78.
Enerflex Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Enerflex
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,650,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
Enerflex Company Profile
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerflex (EFXT)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.