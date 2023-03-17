Energi (NRG) Trading 30.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $13.81 million and approximately $150,809.99 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00065394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00048200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00020721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000827 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,603,456 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

