ENI (NYSE:E) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut ENI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut ENI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ENI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.4623 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 38.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 199.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

