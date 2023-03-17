Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $5.23 on Thursday, hitting $219.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Enstar Group has a one year low of $169.04 and a one year high of $266.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 17,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

