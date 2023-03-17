Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 910,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 844,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EVC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 176,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,766. The stock has a market cap of $471.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 729,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 515,111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

