Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.96 and last traded at C$5.96. 206,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 820,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC cut Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.93.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.