Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Lion Electric Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research report issued on Sunday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $387.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 43.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

