Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 17th (BBWI, BRZE, CMAX, DG, DOCN, FRC, GWLLF, HLTRF, HNST, KNMCY)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 17th:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an accumulate rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $220.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

