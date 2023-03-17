Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 17th (BBWI, BRZE, CMAX, DG, DOCN, FRC, GWLLF, HLTRF, HNST, KNMCY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 17th:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an accumulate rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $220.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $230.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

