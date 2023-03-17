Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.
Equity Residential Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Equity Residential Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.
