Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

ERELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

