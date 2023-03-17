Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESPR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

Insider Activity at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,069 shares of company stock worth $105,990 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Stories

