Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.79 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $213.43 billion and approximately $10.79 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,744.10 or 0.06547789 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00062900 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00020507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000985 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

