Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.57.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Price Performance

Everbridge stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.20. 105,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 587.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 11.9% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.