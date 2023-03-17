EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading 3.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EverCommerce traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.15. 73,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 216,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

EVCM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

In related news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $29,113.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,696 shares in the company, valued at $974,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $29,113.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,696 shares in the company, valued at $974,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,913.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 939,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,510.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,695 shares of company stock worth $440,763 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 603.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 336,272 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

