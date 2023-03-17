Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVH. Cowen lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.70.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -158.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,031.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,221,353.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,544,601.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,223,031.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,284 shares of company stock worth $12,488,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

