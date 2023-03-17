Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $882,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,948,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

