Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Exponent Trading Down 4.5 %

EXPO traded down $4.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.07. The stock had a trading volume of 685,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,159,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,702,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,422,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,250,000 after buying an additional 53,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,845,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,094,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,955,000 after buying an additional 96,465 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

