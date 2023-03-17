FC Advisory LLC Buys 6,231 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,398. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

