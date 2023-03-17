FC Advisory LLC Buys 80 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $132.68. 978,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,169. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.36. The company has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

