FC Advisory LLC Purchases 1,614 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 52,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,567. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

