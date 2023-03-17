FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Reduced by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 35,967 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 6.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $71,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FedEx Stock Performance
NYSE FDX opened at $204.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.61. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
Featured Stories
