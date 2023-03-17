FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.13.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $204.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.45 and its 200 day moving average is $181.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

