FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $290.00 at Stephens

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

NYSE:FDX opened at $204.05 on Friday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.45 and a 200 day moving average of $181.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

