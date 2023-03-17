FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $290.00 at Stephens

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.13.
FedEx Stock Up 4.5 %
NYSE:FDX opened at $204.05 on Friday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.45 and a 200 day moving average of $181.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
