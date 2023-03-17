Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RACE. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.06.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $6.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.64. The stock had a trading volume of 144,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.31. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $274.08.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.3% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 709,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 5.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

