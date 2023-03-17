Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Reaches $352.76 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $352.76 million and $123.08 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00062346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00047714 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00020273 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000211 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

