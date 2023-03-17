First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $24.49 on Monday. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter.
First Capital Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.
