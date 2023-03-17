First Community Trust NA Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Community Trust NA cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE ROK traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.33. 361,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,224. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.11. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

