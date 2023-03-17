First Community Trust NA Purchases New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.40. The stock had a trading volume of 451,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.27. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

