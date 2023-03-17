First Community Trust NA Sells 835 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Community Trust NA lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.0% of First Community Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,756,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,250. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

