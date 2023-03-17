First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 88,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,875. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $219.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.39 million. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

