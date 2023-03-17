First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.22 and last traded at $88.59. Approximately 25,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 29,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.23.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92. The company has a market cap of $849.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Growth index. The fund selects and weights growth stocks using a proprietary methodology. FTC was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.