First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Trading Down 1.8%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.22 and last traded at $88.59. Approximately 25,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 29,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.23.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92. The company has a market cap of $849.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Growth index. The fund selects and weights growth stocks using a proprietary methodology. FTC was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.