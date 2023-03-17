First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX) Trading Down 2%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYX – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.54 and last traded at $77.96. 58,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 36,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.55.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $762.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.30.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

