First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $20.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.11.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRG. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $920.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group
About First Watch Restaurant Group
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
Featured Stories
