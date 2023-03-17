FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

