Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Five Below’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.15. 131,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,571. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.10. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $212.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Five Below

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 31.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Five Below by 54.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

