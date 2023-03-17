Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $195.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.44 and a 200 day moving average of $167.91. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Five Below by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $50,684,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.