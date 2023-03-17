Floki Inu Trading Up 23.4% This Week (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $373.38 million and $43.59 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Floki Inu has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,355,954,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).FLOKI token is a meme-culture inspired token active in the gaming industry, DeFi and charity.

Valhalla is FLOKI’s NFT Metaverse game that will be powered by the FLOKI token. Valhalla will feature A-level game mechanics on the blockchain. This includes on-chain gaming interactions and upgradeable NFTs.

FlokiFi is the umbrella name for a suite of decentralized finance products that will be launching under the Floki brand. FlokiFi is short for “Floki Finance”. It is the perfect way we can think of to describe a series of utility products we will be launching that will make “FlokiFi” an ecosystem itself within the wider Floki Ecosytem. The first utility product that will be launching under the FlokiFi umbrella is the FlokiFi Locker protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

