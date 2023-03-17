Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £180 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($219.38) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($196.42) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($184.03) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($163.32) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays set a £110 ($134.06) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £142.27 ($173.39).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £138.30 ($168.56) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8,040.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is £130.69 and its 200 day moving average is £117.66. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,340 ($89.46) and a 52 week high of £142.65 ($173.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £142.27 ($173.39) per share, with a total value of £142,270 ($173,394.27). 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

