FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 0.6 %

FMC stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.87. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FMC’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.