FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.72) to GBX 5,380 ($65.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,514,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,659. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

