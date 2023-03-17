FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 3,300 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,365 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,713,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. 1,275,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $103.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

