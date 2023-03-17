FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.65. 20,873,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,872,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.