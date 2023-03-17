FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 59,500 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the quarter. Enel Chile comprises about 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 66.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

ENIC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,479. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

