Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.86.

FTS traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 115,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. Fortis has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 79.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

