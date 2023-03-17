Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 5.6 %

FSM opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,090,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 419,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,515,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,143,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 729,773 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 421,653 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 914,789 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

