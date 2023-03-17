Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FC stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $45.48. 20,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $632.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $54.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

